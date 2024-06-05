Hero Xoom on road price in Sant Kabir Nagar starts from Rs. 89,510.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 99,930 in Sant Kabir Nagar.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Sant Kabir Nagar for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Sant Kabir Nagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Sant Kabir Nagar, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Sant Kabir Nagar and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Sant Kabir Nagar.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 89,510 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 93,460 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 99,110 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 99,930
