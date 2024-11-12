Hero Xoom on road price in Rohtak starts from Rs. 89,510.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 96,800 in Rohtak.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Rohtak for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Rohtak includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Honda Dio 125 which starts at Rs. 84,851 in Rohtak, Yamaha Fascino 125 which starts at Rs. 79,900 in Rohtak and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Rohtak.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 89,510 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 93,460 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 99,110 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 96,800
