What is the on-road price of Hero Xoom in Rohtak? The on-road price of Hero Xoom Combat Edition in Rohtak is Rs. 96,802, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xoom in Rohtak? The RTO charges for Hero Xoom Combat Edition in Rohtak amount to Rs. 6,545, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xoom in Rohtak? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom in Rohtak is Rs. 1,815.