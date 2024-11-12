Hero Xoom on road price in Raiganj starts from Rs. 88,850.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.01 Lakhs in Raiganj.
The lowest price model is Hero
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Raiganj for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Raiganj includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Honda Dio 125 which starts at Rs. 84,851 in Raiganj, Yamaha Fascino 125 which starts at Rs. 79,900 in Raiganj and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Raiganj.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 88,850 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 98,110 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 1.04 Lakhs Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 1.01 Lakhs
