What is the on-road price of Hero Xoom in Panchkula? The on-road price of Hero Xoom Combat Edition in Panchkula is Rs. 96,802, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xoom in Panchkula? The RTO charges for Hero Xoom Combat Edition in Panchkula amount to Rs. 6,545, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xoom in Panchkula? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom in Panchkula is Rs. 1,815.