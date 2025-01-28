Hero Xoom on road price in Narnaul starts from Rs. 89,510.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 96,800 in Narnaul.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Narnaul includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Hero Pleasure Plus which starts at Rs. 71,763 in Narnaul, Hero Destini Prime which starts at Rs. 72,799 in Narnaul and Hero Xoom 125 starting at Rs. 86,900 in Narnaul.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 89,510 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 93,460 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 99,110 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 96,800
