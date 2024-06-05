Hero Xoom on road price in Nandyal starts from Rs. 85,440.
Hero Xoom on road price in Nandyal starts from Rs. 85,440.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 95,090 in Nandyal.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Nandyal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Sokudo Rapid which starts at Rs. 79,889 in Nandyal, Zelo Zaeden Plus which starts at Rs. 88,900 in Nandyal and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Nandyal.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 85,440 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 89,030 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 94,820 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 95,090
