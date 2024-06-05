Hero Xoom on road price in Mahasamund starts from Rs. 85,970.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 99,680 in Mahasamund.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Mahasamund for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Mahasamund includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Sokudo Rapid which starts at Rs. 79,889 in Mahasamund, Zelo Zaeden Plus which starts at Rs. 88,900 in Mahasamund and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Mahasamund.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 85,970 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 89,850 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 95,400 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 99,680
