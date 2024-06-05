Hero Xoom on road price in Lakhimpur Kheri starts from Rs. 89,510.
Hero Xoom on road price in Lakhimpur Kheri starts from Rs. 89,510.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 99,930 in Lakhimpur Kheri.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Lakhimpur Kheri includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Lakhimpur Kheri, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Lakhimpur Kheri and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Lakhimpur Kheri.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 89,510 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 93,460 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 99,110 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 99,930
