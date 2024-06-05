Hero Xoom on road price in Kaushambi starts from Rs. 89,510.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 99,930 in Kaushambi.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Kaushambi for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Kaushambi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Sokudo Rapid which starts at Rs. 79,889 in Kaushambi, Zelo Zaeden Plus which starts at Rs. 88,900 in Kaushambi and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Kaushambi.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 89,510 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 93,460 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 99,110 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 99,930
