What is the on-road price of Hero Xoom in Jamshedpur? The on-road price of Hero Xoom Combat Edition in Jamshedpur is Rs. 95,095, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xoom in Jamshedpur? The RTO charges for Hero Xoom Combat Edition in Jamshedpur amount to Rs. 7,977, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xoom in Jamshedpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom in Jamshedpur is Rs. 1,732.