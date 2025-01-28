Hero Xoom on road price in Jamshedpur starts from Rs. 85,440.
Hero Xoom on road price in Jamshedpur starts from Rs. 85,440.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 95,090 in Jamshedpur.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Jamshedpur for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Jamshedpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Hero Pleasure Plus which starts at Rs. 71,763 in Jamshedpur, Hero Destini Prime which starts at Rs. 72,799 in Jamshedpur and Hero Xoom 125 starting at Rs. 86,900 in Jamshedpur.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 85,440 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 89,030 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 94,820 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 95,090
