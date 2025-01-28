Hero Xoom on road price in Haridwar starts from Rs. 85,970.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 98,030 in Haridwar.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Haridwar for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Haridwar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Hero Pleasure Plus which starts at Rs. 71,763 in Haridwar, Hero Destini Prime which starts at Rs. 72,799 in Haridwar and Hero Xoom 125 starting at Rs. 86,900 in Haridwar.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 85,970 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 89,850 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 95,400 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 98,030
