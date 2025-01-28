HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesHeroXoomOn Road Price in Gopalganj

Hero Xoom On Road Price in Gopalganj

Hero Xoom Front Right View
1/6
Hero Xoom Left View
2/6
Hero Xoom Rear Left View
3/6
Hero Xoom Rear Right View
4/6
Hero Xoom Right View
5/6
Hero Xoom Front Left View
72,284 - 82,617*
*On-Road Price
Gopalganj
Xoom Price in Gopalganj

Hero Xoom on road price in Gopalganj starts from Rs. 89,700. The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 99,580 in Gopalganj. The lowest price model is Hero Xoom

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Xoom LX₹ 89,700
Hero Xoom VX₹ 93,640
Hero Xoom ZX₹ 1.00 Lakhs
Hero Xoom Combat Edition₹ 99,580
Hero Xoom Variant Wise Price List in Gopalganj

LX

₹ 89,700*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,786
RTO
8,630
Insurance
6,284
On-Road Price in Patna
89,700
VX

₹ 93,640*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
ZX

₹1.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
Combat Edition

₹ 99,575*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
Hero Xoom News

Hero Xoom 160 sits on top of the Hero MotoCorp's Xoom lineup, which also comprises Xoom 110 and Xoom 125.
Hero Xoom 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Which 160 cc scooter should be your pick
28 Jan 2025
Hero Xoom 125 was launched at Auto Expo 2025, as a bigger sibling of the Xoom 110 and a competitor against the Suzuki Avenis 125.
Hero Xoom 125 vs Suzuki Avenis: Which 125 scooter best fits your bill
27 Jan 2025
The new Hero Xoom 125 was launched at the Auto Expo 2025 alongside its elder sibling the Xoom 160.
Hero Xoom 125: Five key things that make the scooter stand out
22 Jan 2025
Hero Xoom 125 was launched at Auto Expo 2025, as a bigger sibling of Xoom 110 and a competitor against TVS NTorq 125.
Hero Xoom 125 vs TVS NTorq 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy
22 Jan 2025
Hero has launched the Xoom 160 for the Indian market aiming to redefine the premium scooter experience in India.
Hero Xoom 160: Is it the future of Indian maxi-scooters? Here's what it has to offer
21 Jan 2025
Hero Xoom Videos

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
31 Jan 2023
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Hero Xoom FAQs

The on-road price of Hero Xoom Combat Edition in Gopalganj is Rs. 99,575, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Hero Xoom Combat Edition in Gopalganj amount to Rs. 8,306, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom in Gopalganj is Rs. 1,819.
The insurance charges for Hero Xoom Combat Edition in Gopalganj are Rs. 6,199, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

