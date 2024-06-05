Hero Xoom on road price in East Champaran starts from Rs. 89,700.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 99,580 in East Champaran.
The lowest price model is
Hero Xoom on road price in East Champaran starts from Rs. 89,700.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 99,580 in East Champaran.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in East Champaran for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in East Champaran includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in East Champaran, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in East Champaran and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in East Champaran.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 89,700 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 93,640 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 1.00 Lakhs Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 99,580
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price