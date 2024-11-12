HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesHeroXoomOn Road Price in Boisar

Hero Xoom On Road Price in Boisar

Hero Xoom Front Right View
1/6
Hero Xoom Left View
2/6
Hero Xoom Rear Left View
3/6
Hero Xoom Rear Right View
4/6
Hero Xoom Right View
5/6
Hero Xoom Front Left View
71,484 - 80,967*
*On-Road Price
Boisar
Xoom Price in Boisar

Hero Xoom on road price in Boisar starts from Rs. 92,310. The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Boisar. The lowest price model is Hero

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Xoom LX₹ 92,310
Hero Xoom VX₹ 96,250
Hero Xoom ZX₹ 1.02 Lakhs
Hero Xoom Combat Edition₹ 1.02 Lakhs
...Read More

Hero Xoom Variant Wise Price List in Boisar

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

LX

₹ 92,307*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
75,236
RTO
9,811
Insurance
7,260
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Boisar)
92,307
EMI@1,984/mo
VX

₹ 96,252*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
View breakup

ZX

₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
View breakup

Combat Edition

₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Hero Xoom News

The new Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 Adventure versions are inspired by Hero's Dakar motorcycles
Hero Xoom 125 & Xoom 160 Adventure concepts showcased at EICMA 2024
12 Nov 2024
TVS says that the seat on offer is the largest in the segment, and there are alloy wheels on offer as well. The Bluetooth-enabled cluster with call, SMS, Navigation and Voice Assist. The panels of the scooter are made up of metal.
TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Xoom 110: Which 110cc scooter is right for you
26 Aug 2024
The Hero Xoom Combat Edition gets a new silver and grey paint scheme and is now the the new top-spec variant in the lineup
Hero Xoom Combat Editon launched, priced at 80,967
5 Jun 2024
(L-R) CEO Niranjan Gupta with Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp at EICMA 2023
Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 launches slated for 2024, new Vida EVs to come: CEO
9 May 2024
Hero MotoCorp has started an assembling facility in Nepal, which will make Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Splendor motorcycles and Xoom 110 scooters in the country.
Hero MotoCorp to assemble Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Xoom 110 in this country
22 Apr 2024
View all
 Hero Xoom News

Hero Xoom Videos

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
31 Jan 2023
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
View all
 

Hero Xoom FAQs

The on-road price of Hero Xoom Combat Edition in Boisar is Rs. 1.02 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Hero Xoom Combat Edition in Boisar amount to Rs. 10,846, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom in Boisar is Rs. 1,872.
The insurance charges for Hero Xoom Combat Edition in Boisar are Rs. 6,228, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

