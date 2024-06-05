Hero Xoom on road price in Bhilai starts from Rs. 85,970.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 99,680 in Bhilai.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Bhilai for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Bhilai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Bhilai, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Bhilai and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Bhilai.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 85,970 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 89,850 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 95,400 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 99,680
