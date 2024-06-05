HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesHeroXoomOn Road Price in Bharuch

Hero Xoom On Road Price in Bharuch

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Hero Xoom Front Right View
1/6
Hero Xoom Left View
2/6
Hero Xoom Rear Left View
3/6
Hero Xoom Rear Right View
4/6
Hero Xoom Right View
5/6
Hero Xoom Front Left View
View all Images
6/6
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
71,484 - 80,967*
*On-Road Price
Bharuch
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Xoom Price in Bharuch

Hero Xoom on road price in Bharuch starts from Rs. 89,200. The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 98,180 in Bharuch. The lowest price model is Hero Xoom

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Xoom LX₹ 89,200
Hero Xoom VX₹ 93,500
Hero Xoom ZX₹ 98,700
Hero Xoom Combat Edition₹ 98,180
...Read More

Hero Xoom Variant Wise Price List in Bharuch

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LX
₹ 89,205*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
75,391
RTO
5,734
Insurance
8,080
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Bharuch)
89,205
EMI@1,917/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
VX
₹ 93,497*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
View breakup
ZX
₹ 98,705*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
View breakup
Combat Edition
₹ 98,178*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Hero Xoom Alternatives

Sokudo Rapid

Sokudo Rapid

79,889
Check Latest Offers
Rapid Price in Bharuch
Zelo Zaeden Plus

Zelo Zaeden Plus

88,900
Check Latest Offers
Zaeden Plus Price in Bharuch
UPCOMING
Everve Motors Everve EF1

Everve Motors Everve EF1

90,000 Onwards
Check Everve EF1 details
View upcoming Bikes
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

76,234 - 82,734
Check Latest Offers
Activa 6G Price in Bharuch
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

79,899 - 90,500
Check Latest Offers
Access 125 Price in Bharuch
TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter

73,340 - 89,748
Check Latest Offers
Jupiter Price in Bharuch

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Hero Xoom News

The Hero Xoom Combat Edition gets a new silver and grey paint scheme and is now the the new top-spec variant in the lineup
Hero Xoom Combat Editon launched, priced at 80,967
5 Jun 2024
(L-R) CEO Niranjan Gupta with Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp at EICMA 2023
Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 launches slated for 2024, new Vida EVs to come: CEO
9 May 2024
Hero MotoCorp has started an assembling facility in Nepal, which will make Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Splendor motorcycles and Xoom 110 scooters in the country.
Hero MotoCorp to assemble Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Xoom 110 in this country
22 Apr 2024
The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure maxi-scooter and is likely to arrive by the end of the year
Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 showcased at Hero World 2024, launch likely this year
26 Jan 2024
The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure scooter concept and draw power from a 156 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine
EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Adventure Scooter breaks cover with off-road capability
7 Nov 2023
View all
 Hero Xoom News

Hero Xoom Videos

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
31 Jan 2023
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Vespa 946 Dragon

Vespa 946 Dragon

14.28 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BGauss RUV 350

BGauss RUV 350

1.1 - 1.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 1300 GS

BMW R 1300 GS

20.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Sokudo Rapid

Sokudo Rapid

79,889
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj CNG Bike

Bajaj CNG Bike

80,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Electric AE-3

Hero Electric AE-3

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Benelli Leoncino 800

Benelli Leoncino 800

8 - 9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details