Hero Xoom on road price in Anand starts from Rs. 89,200.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 98,180 in Anand.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom
Hero Xoom on road price in Anand starts from Rs. 89,200.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 98,180 in Anand.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Anand for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Anand includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Sokudo Rapid which starts at Rs. 79,889 in Anand, Zelo Zaeden Plus which starts at Rs. 88,900 in Anand and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Anand.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 89,200 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 93,500 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 98,700 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 98,180
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price