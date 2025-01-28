Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Ulhasnagar starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Ulhasnagar starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hero Xoom 160 dealers and showrooms in Ulhasnagar for best offers. Hero Xoom 160 on road price breakup in Ulhasnagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 160 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Ulhasnagar, Yamaha Aerox 155 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Ulhasnagar and Vespa S 125 starting at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs in Ulhasnagar. Variants On-Road Price