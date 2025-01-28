Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Port Blair starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Port Blair starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hero Xoom 160 dealers and showrooms in Port Blair for best offers. Hero Xoom 160 on road price breakup in Port Blair includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 160 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Port Blair, Yamaha Aerox 155 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Port Blair and Vespa S 125 starting at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs in Port Blair. Variants On-Road Price