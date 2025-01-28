Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Mahuva starts from Rs. 1.72 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Mahuva starts from Rs. 1.72 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 dealers and showrooms in Mahuva for best offers.
Hero Xoom 160 on road price breakup in Mahuva includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 160 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Mahuva, Yamaha Aerox 155 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Mahuva and Aprilia SXR 160 starting at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs in Mahuva.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom 160 ZX ₹ 1.72 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price