Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Karaikudi starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Karaikudi starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hero Xoom 160 dealers and showrooms in Karaikudi for best offers. Hero Xoom 160 on road price breakup in Karaikudi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 160 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Karaikudi, Yamaha Aerox 155 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Karaikudi and Vespa S 125 starting at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs in Karaikudi. Variants On-Road Price