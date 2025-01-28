Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Behror starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Behror starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hero Xoom 160 dealers and showrooms in Behror for best offers. Hero Xoom 160 on road price breakup in Behror includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 160 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Behror, Yamaha Aerox 155 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Behror and Aprilia SXR 160 starting at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs in Behror. Variants On-Road Price