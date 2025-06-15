What is the on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 in Solan? The on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 STD in Solan is Rs. 1.00 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 in Solan? The RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 STD in Solan amount to Rs. 6,952, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Solan? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Solan is Rs. 2,033.