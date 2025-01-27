Hero Xoom 125 on road price in Satara starts from Rs. 1.00 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 125 on road price in Satara starts from Rs. 1.00 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 125 dealers and showrooms in Satara for best offers.
Hero Xoom 125 on road price breakup in Satara includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 125 is mainly compared to Hero Destini Prime which starts at Rs. 72,799 in Satara, Hero Pleasure Plus which starts at Rs. 71,763 in Satara and Hero Destini 125 starting at Rs. 80,450 in Satara.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom 125 STD ₹ 1.00 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price