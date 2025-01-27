What is the on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 in Sangrur? The on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 STD in Sangrur is Rs. 1.00 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 in Sangrur? The RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 STD in Sangrur amount to Rs. 6,952, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Sangrur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Sangrur is Rs. 2,033.