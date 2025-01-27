What is the on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 in Raniganj? The on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 STD in Raniganj is Rs. 1.00 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 in Raniganj? The RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 STD in Raniganj amount to Rs. 6,952, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Raniganj? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Raniganj is Rs. 2,033.