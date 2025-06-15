hamburger icon
Hero Xoom 125 On Road Price in Ramagundam

86,900 - 92,900*
*On-Road Price
Ramagundam
Xoom 125 Price in Ramagundam

Hero Xoom 125 on road price in Ramagundam starts from Rs. 1 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Xoom 125 STD₹ 1 Lakhs
Read More

Hero Xoom 125 Variant Wise Price List in Ramagundam

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
Xoom 125 STD

₹1 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.6 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,900
RTO
6,952
Insurance
6,395
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ramagundam)
1,00,247
EMI@2,155/mo
Hero Xoom 125 FAQs

The on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 STD in Ramagundam is Rs. 1.00 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 STD in Ramagundam amount to Rs. 6,952, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Ramagundam is Rs. 2,033.
The insurance charges for Hero Xoom 125 STD in Ramagundam are Rs. 6,395, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

