What is the on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 in Port Blair? The on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 STD in Port Blair is Rs. 1.00 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 in Port Blair? The RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 STD in Port Blair amount to Rs. 6,952, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Port Blair? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Port Blair is Rs. 2,033.