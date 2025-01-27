What is the on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 in Phagwara? The on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 STD in Phagwara is Rs. 1.00 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 in Phagwara? The RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 STD in Phagwara amount to Rs. 6,952, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Phagwara? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Phagwara is Rs. 2,033.