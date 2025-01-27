Hero Xoom 125 on road price in Moga starts from Rs. 1.00 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 125 on road price in Moga starts from Rs. 1.00 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 125 dealers and showrooms in Moga for best offers.
Hero Xoom 125 on road price breakup in Moga includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 125 is mainly compared to Hero Destini Prime which starts at Rs. 72,799 in Moga, Hero Pleasure Plus which starts at Rs. 71,763 in Moga and Hero Destini 125 starting at Rs. 80,450 in Moga.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom 125 STD ₹ 1.00 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price