Hero Xoom 125 On Road Price in Jamshedpur

Hero Xoom 125 Front Right View
Hero Xoom 125 Rear Left View
Hero Xoom 125 Rear Right View
Hero Xoom 125 Right View
Hero Xoom 125 Front View
Hero Xoom 125 Rear View
86,900 - 92,900*
*On-Road Price
Jamshedpur
Xoom 125 Price in Jamshedpur

Hero Xoom 125 on road price in Jamshedpur starts from Rs. 1.00 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Xoom 125 STD₹ 1.00 Lakhs
Hero Xoom 125 Variant Wise Price List in Jamshedpur

STD

₹1.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.6 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,900
RTO
6,952
Insurance
6,395
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Jamshedpur)
1,00,247
EMI@2,155/mo
Check Latest Offers
Hero Xoom 125 Alternatives

Hero Destini Prime

Hero Destini Prime

72,799
Destini Prime Price in Jamshedpur
Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

71,763 - 83,813
Pleasure Plus Price in Jamshedpur
Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 90,300
Destini 125 Price in Jamshedpur
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000
TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Jupiter 125

79,299 - 90,480
Jupiter 125 Price in Jamshedpur
TVS NTORQ 125

TVS NTORQ 125

86,841 - 1.05 Lakhs
NTORQ 125 Price in Jamshedpur

Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Xoom 125 News

Hero Xoom 125 was launched at Auto Expo 2025, as a bigger sibling of the Xoom 110 and a competitor against the Suzuki Avenis 125.
Hero Xoom 125 vs Suzuki Avenis: Which 125 scooter best fits your bill
27 Jan 2025
The new Hero Xoom 125 was launched at the Auto Expo 2025 alongside its elder sibling the Xoom 160.
Hero Xoom 125: Five key things that make the scooter stand out
22 Jan 2025
Hero Xoom 125 was launched at Auto Expo 2025, as a bigger sibling of Xoom 110 and a competitor against TVS NTorq 125.
Hero Xoom 125 vs TVS NTorq 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy
22 Jan 2025
Hero has launched the Hero Xoom 125 and the Hero Xoom 160 for the Indian markets.
Auto Expo 2025: Hero Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 launched starting at 86,900
17 Jan 2025
The new-gen Hero XPulse 210 gets a major boost in power and torque figures with 24.5 bhp and 20.4 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
2025 Hero XPulse 210: Base or Top? Which variant will you pick
3 Feb 2025
Hero Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
Hero Xoom 125 FAQs

The on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 STD in Jamshedpur is Rs. 1.00 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 STD in Jamshedpur amount to Rs. 6,952, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Jamshedpur is Rs. 2,033.
The insurance charges for Hero Xoom 125 STD in Jamshedpur are Rs. 6,395, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

