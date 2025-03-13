hamburger icon
Hero Xoom 125 On Road Price in Hassan

Hero Xoom 125 Front Right View
Hero Xoom 125 Rear Left View
Hero Xoom 125 Rear Right View
Hero Xoom 125 Right View
Hero Xoom 125 Front View
Hero Xoom 125 Rear View
86,900 - 92,900*
*On-Road Price
Hassan
Xoom 125 Price in Hassan

Hero Xoom 125 on road price in Hassan starts from Rs. 1.00 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Xoom 125 STD₹ 1.00 Lakhs
Hero Xoom 125 Variant Wise Price List in Hassan

STD

₹1.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.6 cc
86,900
6,952
6,395
Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Hero Xoom 125 News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, March 12: Hero Xoom 125 review, Mahindra XUV700 Black Edition teased, Simple OneS launched & more…
13 Mar 2025
Showcased as a concept for the first time at the 2024 EICMA show in Milan, the production version of Xoom 125 is nearly identical to the concept version.
Hero Xoom 125 ride review: Of stylish looks and sportier performance
12 Mar 2025
Hero Xoom 125 was launched at Auto Expo 2025, as a bigger sibling of the Xoom 110 and a competitor against the Suzuki Avenis 125.
Hero Xoom 125 vs Suzuki Avenis: Which 125 scooter best fits your bill
27 Jan 2025
The new Hero Xoom 125 was launched at the Auto Expo 2025 alongside its elder sibling the Xoom 160.
Hero Xoom 125: Five key things that make the scooter stand out
22 Jan 2025
Hero Xoom 125 was launched at Auto Expo 2025, as a bigger sibling of Xoom 110 and a competitor against TVS NTorq 125.
Hero Xoom 125 vs TVS NTorq 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy
22 Jan 2025
Hero Xoom 125 Videos

Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero Xoom 125 FAQs

The on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 STD in Hassan is Rs. 1.00 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 STD in Hassan amount to Rs. 6,952, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Hassan is Rs. 2,033.
The insurance charges for Hero Xoom 125 STD in Hassan are Rs. 6,395, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

