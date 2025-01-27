Hero Xoom 125 on road price in Gurugram starts from Rs. 1.00 Lakhs.
The lowest price
Hero Xoom 125 on road price in Gurugram starts from Rs. 1.00 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Xoom 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Gurugram.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom 125 STD and the most priced model is Hero Xoom 125 ZX.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 125 dealers and showrooms in Gurugram for best offers.
Hero Xoom 125 on road price breakup in Gurugram includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 125 is mainly compared to Hero Destini Prime which starts at Rs. 72,799 in Gurugram, Hero Pleasure Plus which starts at Rs. 71,763 in Gurugram and Hero Destini 125 starting at Rs. 80,450 in Gurugram.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom 125 STD ₹ 1.00 Lakhs Hero Xoom 125 VX ₹ 1.00 Lakhs Hero Xoom 125 ZX ₹ 1.07 Lakhs
