Hero Xoom 125 on road price in Azamgarh starts from Rs. 1.00 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 125 on road price in Azamgarh starts from Rs. 1.00 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 125 dealers and showrooms in Azamgarh for best offers.
Hero Xoom 125 on road price breakup in Azamgarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 125 is mainly compared to Hero Destini Prime which starts at Rs. 72,799 in Azamgarh, Hero Pleasure Plus which starts at Rs. 71,763 in Azamgarh and Hero Destini 125 starting at Rs. 80,450 in Azamgarh.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom 125 STD ₹ 1.00 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price