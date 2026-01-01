hamburger icon
Xoom 110PriceMileageSpecifications
Hero Xoom 110 Front Left View
1/12
Hero Xoom 110 Front Right View
2/12
Hero Xoom 110 Rear Right View
3/12
Hero Xoom 110 Rear View
4/12
Hero Xoom 110 Front View
5/12
Hero Xoom 110 Left Side View
View all Images
6/12

Hero Xoom 110 ZX (OBD-2B)

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
89,655*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
55 Offers Available
Check Offers
Hero Xoom 110 Key Specs
Engine110.9 cc
View all Xoom 110 specs and features

Xoom 110 ZX (OBD-2B)

Xoom 110 ZX (OBD-2B) Prices

The Xoom 110 ZX (OBD-2B), is listed at ₹89,655 (ex-showroom).

Xoom 110 ZX (OBD-2B) Mileage

All variants of the Xoom 110 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Xoom 110 ZX (OBD-2B) Colours

The Xoom 110 ZX (OBD-2B) is available in 6 colour options: Black, Sports Red, Polestar Blue, Matte Abrax Orange, Matt Shadow Grey, Pearl Silver White.

Xoom 110 ZX (OBD-2B) Engine and Transmission

The Xoom 110 ZX (OBD-2B) is powered by a 110.9 cc engine.

Xoom 110 ZX (OBD-2B) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Xoom 110's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xoom priced between ₹72.28 Thousands - 82.62 Thousands or the Hero Destini 110 priced between ₹72 Thousands - 79 Thousands.

Xoom 110 ZX (OBD-2B) Specs & Features

The Xoom 110 ZX (OBD-2B) has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, i3s Technology, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Hero Xoom 110 ZX (OBD-2B) Price

Xoom 110 ZX (OBD-2B)

₹ 89,655*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
77,283
RTO
6,182
Insurance
6,190
On-Road Price in Delhi
89,655
EMI@1,927/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
Close

Hero Xoom 110 ZX (OBD-2B) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.2 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
1881 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm
Height
1118 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
731 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
87 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SI engine
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing With Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
i3s Technology
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Corner Bending Lights
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Hero Xoom 110 ZX (OBD-2B) Offers
Bring Home Hero Xoom 110 : Exchange Bonus up to Rs...
Applicable on xoom-110vx-obd-2b & 2 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
View All Offers
Hero Xoom 110 ZX (OBD-2B) EMI
EMI1,734 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
80,689
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
80,689
Interest Amount
23,370
Payable Amount
1,04,059

Hero Xoom 110 other Variants

Xoom 110 VX (OBD-2B)

₹ 84,224*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
72,351
RTO
5,788
Insurance
6,085
On-Road Price in Delhi
84,224
EMI@1,810/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
Close

Xoom 110 Combat Edition (OBD-2B)

₹ 90,264*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
77,836
RTO
6,226
Insurance
6,202
On-Road Price in Delhi
90,264
EMI@1,940/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
View breakup

Hero Xoom 110 Alternatives

Hero Xoom

Hero Xoom

72,284 - 82,617Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Xoom 110vsXoom
Hero Destini 110

Hero Destini 110

72,000 - 79,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Xoom 110vsDestini 110
Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Xoom 110vsPleasure Plus
Yamaha RayZR 125

Yamaha RayZR 125

73,430 - 85,974Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Xoom 110vsRayZR 125
Honda Dio

Honda Dio

68,846 - 79,973Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Xoom 110vsDio
TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter

72,400 - 85,400Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Xoom 110vsJupiter

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details