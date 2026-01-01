|Engine
|110.9 cc
The Xoom 110 VX (OBD-2B), is listed at ₹84,224 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Xoom 110 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Xoom 110 VX (OBD-2B) is available in 6 colour options: Black, Sports Red, Polestar Blue, Matte Abrax Orange, Matt Shadow Grey, Pearl Silver White.
The Xoom 110 VX (OBD-2B) is powered by a 110.9 cc engine.
In the Xoom 110's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xoom priced between ₹72.28 Thousands - 82.62 Thousands or the Hero Destini 110 priced between ₹72 Thousands - 79 Thousands.
The Xoom 110 VX (OBD-2B) has i3s Technology, Low Fuel Indicator, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.