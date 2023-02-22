Hero Xoom 110 on road price in Kishanganj starts from Rs. 86,600. The on road price for Hero Xoom 110 top variant goes up to Rs. 96,170 in Kishanganj. The lowest price model is Hero Xoom 110 on road price in Kishanganj starts from Rs. 86,600. The on road price for Hero Xoom 110 top variant goes up to Rs. 96,170 in Kishanganj. The lowest price model is Hero Xoom 110 LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom 110 ZX. Visit your nearest Hero Xoom 110 dealers and showrooms in Kishanganj for best offers. Hero Xoom 110 on road price breakup in Kishanganj includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 110 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Kishanganj, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Kishanganj and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Kishanganj. Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom 110 LX ₹ 86,600 Hero Xoom 110 VX ₹ 91,350 Hero Xoom 110 ZX ₹ 96,170