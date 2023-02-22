Saved Articles

Hero Xoom 110 On Road Price in Hoshiarpur

83,250 - 92,997*
*On-Road Price
Hoshiarpur
Xoom 110 Price in Hoshiarpur

Hero Xoom 110 on road price in Hoshiarpur starts from Rs. 83,250. The on road price for Hero Xoom 110 top variant goes up to Rs. 93,000 in Hoshiarpur.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Xoom 110 LX₹ 83,250
Hero Xoom 110 VX₹ 87,380
Hero Xoom 110 ZX₹ 93,000
Hero Xoom 110 Variant Wise Price List in Hoshiarpur

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
LX
₹ 83,250*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,684
RTO
6,105
Insurance
7,461
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Hoshiarpur)
83,250
EMI@1,789/mo
VX
₹ 87,382*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
ZX
₹ 92,997*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
Hero Xoom 110 Alternatives

Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

76,234 - 82,734
Activa 6G Price in Hoshiarpur
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

79,899 - 90,500
Access 125 Price in Hoshiarpur
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter

73,340 - 89,748
Jupiter Price in Hoshiarpur
Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125

79,806 - 88,979
Activa 125 Price in Hoshiarpur
Honda Dio

Honda Dio

70,211 - 77,712
Dio Price in Hoshiarpur

Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Xoom 110 News

The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
22 Feb 2023
The cornering lights on the new Hero Xoom are a first for any mass-market two-wheeler and the feature could now make it to more Hero offerings in the future
Hero MotoCorp to add new Xoom 110’s cornering lights in more two-wheelers
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
Honda Activa rivalling Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: 5 things to know
31 Jan 2023
The next big launch from Hero MotoCorp will be the Mavrick 440.
Splendor & HF Deluxe helps Hero register 22% growth in January
2 Feb 2024
The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125.
2024 Hero Xtreme 125R launched: 5 things to know
27 Jan 2024
Hero Xoom 110 Videos

Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
31 Jan 2023
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
Latest Bikes in India 2024

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.38 Lakhs
Honda NX500

Honda NX500

5.9 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

2.92 Lakhs
Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

CFMoto 250SR

CFMoto 250SR

2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Bajaj Avenger 400

Bajaj Avenger 400

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
