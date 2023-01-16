Hero Super Splendor on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 86,170. The on road price for Hero Super Splendor top variant goes up to Rs. 90,390 in Delhi. The lowest price model is Hero Super Splendor Drum and the most priced model is Hero Super Splendor Disc. Visit your nearest Hero Super Splendor dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Hero Super Splendor on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants....Read MoreRead Less