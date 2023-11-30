Saved Articles

Hero Super Splendor Drum

86,869*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Super Splendor Key Specs
Engine124.7 cc
Super Splendor Drum Latest Updates

Super Splendor falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Super Splendor Drum (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 86,869. The fuel capacity of Drum is

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2042 mm
  • Max Power: 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
    Hero Super Splendor Drum Price

    Drum
    ₹ 86,869*On-Road Price
    124.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    72,600
    RTO
    6,108
    Insurance
    5,856
    Accessories Charges
    2,305
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    86,869
    EMI@1,867/mo
    Hero Super Splendor Drum Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Wheelbase
    1273 mm
    Kerb Weight
    122 kg
    Height
    1102 mm
    Saddle Height
    799 mm
    Width
    740 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 90/90-18
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
    Stroke
    57.8 mm
    Max Torque
    10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    124.7 cc
    Clutch
    Wet Multi Plate
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    52.4 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Tubular Diamond
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Tripmeter
    Analogue
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Analog
    i3s Technology
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 4 Ah
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    MF Battery
    Hero Super Splendor Drum EMI
    EMI1,680 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    78,182
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    78,182
    Interest Amount
    22,644
    Payable Amount
    1,00,826

    Hero Super Splendor other Variants

    Disc
    ₹ 88,025*On-Road Price
    124.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    75,900
    RTO
    6,072
    Insurance
    6,053
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    88,025
    EMI@1,892/mo
    Hero Super Splendor Alternatives

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus 100 Million Edition

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest Offers
    Super Splend... vs Splendor Plu...

