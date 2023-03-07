Hero Super Splendor XTEC on road price in Mahuva starts from Rs. 97,970.
The on road price for Hero Super Splendor XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Mahuva.
The lowest
The lowest price model is Hero Super Splendor XTEC Drum and the most priced model is Hero Super Splendor XTEC Disc.
Visit your nearest
Hero Super Splendor XTEC dealers and showrooms in Mahuva for best offers.
Hero Super Splendor XTEC on road price breakup in Mahuva includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Super Splendor XTEC is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Mahuva, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Mahuva and Yamaha RX 100 starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Mahuva.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Super Splendor XTEC Drum ₹ 97,970 Hero Super Splendor XTEC Disc ₹ 1.02 Lakhs
