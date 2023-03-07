Hero Super Splendor XTEC on road price in Gandhidham starts from Rs. 97,970.
The on road price for Hero Super Splendor XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Gandhidham.
The lowest
The lowest price model is Hero Super Splendor XTEC Drum and the most priced model is Hero Super Splendor XTEC Disc.
Visit your nearest
Hero Super Splendor XTEC dealers and showrooms in Gandhidham for best offers.
Hero Super Splendor XTEC on road price breakup in Gandhidham includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Super Splendor XTEC is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Gandhidham, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Gandhidham and Yamaha RX 100 starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Gandhidham.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Super Splendor XTEC Drum ₹ 97,970 Hero Super Splendor XTEC Disc ₹ 1.02 Lakhs
