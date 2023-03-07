HT Auto
HomeNew BikesHeroSuper Splendor XTECOn Road Price in Dharwad

Hero Super Splendor XTEC On Road Price in Dharwad

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Right View
1/10
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Front View
2/10
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Headlight View
3/10
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Model Name View
4/10
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Disc Break View
5/10
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Exhaust View
View all Images
6/10
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
85,178 - 89,078*
*On-Road Price
Dharwad
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Super Splendor XTEC Price in Dharwad

Hero Super Splendor XTEC on road price in Dharwad starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Super Splendor XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 1.09 Lakhs in Dharwad. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Drum₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Disc₹ 1.09 Lakhs
...Read More

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Variant Wise Price List in Dharwad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Drum
₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.7 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
85,628
RTO
12,471
Insurance
6,714
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Dharwad)
1,04,813
EMI@2,253/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Disc
₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.7 cc
View breakup

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Splendor Plus Price in Dharwad
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,017 - 90,567
Check Latest Offers
SP 125 Price in Dharwad
UPCOMING
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Onwards
Check RX 100 details
View similar Bikes
Honda Shine

Honda Shine

79,800 - 83,800
Check Latest Offers
Shine Price in Dharwad
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

80,416 - 94,138
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar 125 Price in Dharwad
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

79,911
Check Latest Offers
Splendor Plus XTEC Price in Dharwad

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Hero Super Splendor XTEC News

The Super Splendor gets new paint schemes now. It also gets a new LED headlamp and a visor as well.
Hero Super Splendor XTEC launched: 5 things to know
7 Mar 2023
Hero Super Splendor XTEC is available in two variants - drum brake and disc brake.
Hero Super Splendor XTEC launched, gets updated styling and new features
6 Mar 2023
Hero MotoCorp has started deliveries of the Mavrick 440 in the indian market.
Hero Mavrick Scrambler 440 trademarked. What it could be?
19 Apr 2024
Customer deliveries commenced across India. Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp handed over the bikes to a few customers at Gurugram.
Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries commence in India
16 Apr 2024
Hero Mavrick 440 will only be sold through Hero's Premia dealerships.
Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to start from 15th April
12 Apr 2024
View all
 Hero Super Splendor XTEC News

Hero Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Aprilia Tuareg 660

Aprilia Tuareg 660

18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

10.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Numeros Diplos pro

Numeros Diplos pro

1.38 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Numeros Diplos i-pro

Numeros Diplos i-pro

1.52 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Suzuki DR-Z50

Suzuki DR-Z50

2.55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
TVS Zeppelin R

TVS Zeppelin R

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MV Agusta Brutale 800

MV Agusta Brutale 800

16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details