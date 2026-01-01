hamburger icon
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Right View
1/10
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Front View
2/10
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Headlight View
3/10
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Model Name View
4/10
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Disc Break View
5/10
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Exhaust View
6/10

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Drum (Non-OBD-2B)

₹1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Key Specs
Engine124.7 cc
View all Super Splendor XTEC specs and features

Super Splendor XTEC Drum (Non-OBD-2B)

Super Splendor XTEC Drum (Non-OBD-2B) Prices

The Super Splendor XTEC Drum (Non-OBD-2B), is listed at ₹1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Super Splendor XTEC Drum (Non-OBD-2B) Mileage

All variants of the Super Splendor XTEC offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Super Splendor XTEC Drum (Non-OBD-2B) Colours

The Super Splendor XTEC Drum (Non-OBD-2B) is available in 4 colour options: Black, Candy Blazing Red, Matt Grey, Matt Nexus Blue.

Super Splendor XTEC Drum (Non-OBD-2B) Engine and Transmission

The Super Splendor XTEC Drum (Non-OBD-2B) is powered by a 124.7 cc engine.

Super Splendor XTEC Drum (Non-OBD-2B) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Super Splendor XTEC's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Glamour X priced between ₹82.97 Thousands - 92.19 Thousands or the Hero Glamour XTEC priced between ₹90.5 Thousands - 95.1 Thousands.

Super Splendor XTEC Drum (Non-OBD-2B) Specs & Features

The Super Splendor XTEC Drum (Non-OBD-2B) has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, i3s Technology, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Drum (Non-OBD-2B) Price

Super Splendor XTEC Drum (Non-OBD-2B)

₹1 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,128
RTO
7,191
Insurance
7,160
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,00,479
EMI@2,160/mo
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Drum (Non-OBD-2B) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2042 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg
Height
1092 mm
Saddle Height
793 mm
Width
729 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-90/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Analogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
i3s Technology
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Analogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Drum (Non-OBD-2B) EMI
EMI1,944 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
90,431
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
90,431
Interest Amount
26,192
Payable Amount
1,16,623

Hero Super Splendor XTEC other Variants

Super Splendor XTEC Drum

₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
88,128
RTO
7,050
Insurance
6,421
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,01,599
EMI@2,184/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
Close

Super Splendor XTEC Disc

₹1.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
90,028
RTO
7,202
Insurance
6,461
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,03,691
EMI@2,229/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
View breakup

Super Splendor XTEC Disc (Non-OBD-2B)

₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
90,028
RTO
7,503
Insurance
7,240
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,04,771
EMI@2,252/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

