The Super Splendor XTEC Disc (Non-OBD-2B), is listed at ₹1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Super Splendor XTEC offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Super Splendor XTEC Disc (Non-OBD-2B) is available in 4 colour options: Black, Candy Blazing Red, Matt Grey, Matt Nexus Blue.
The Super Splendor XTEC Disc (Non-OBD-2B) is powered by a 124.7 cc engine.
In the Super Splendor XTEC's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Glamour X priced between ₹82.97 Thousands - 92.19 Thousands or the Hero Glamour XTEC priced between ₹90.5 Thousands - 95.1 Thousands.
The Super Splendor XTEC Disc (Non-OBD-2B) has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, i3s Technology, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.