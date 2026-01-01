|Engine
|124.7 cc
The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Drum, is listed at ₹99,806 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Super Splendor XTEC offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Drum is available in 4 colour options: Black, Candy Blazing Red, Matt Grey, Matt Nexus Blue.
The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Drum is powered by a 124.7 cc engine.
In the Super Splendor XTEC's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Glamour XTEC priced between ₹90.5 Thousands - 95.1 Thousands or the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC priced between ₹91.95 Thousands - 95.31 Thousands.
The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Drum has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, i3s Technology, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.