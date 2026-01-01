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Super Splendor XTECPriceMileageSpecifications
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Right View
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Hero Super Splendor XTEC Front View
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Hero Super Splendor XTEC Headlight View
3/10
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Model Name View
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Hero Super Splendor XTEC Disc Break View
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Hero Super Splendor XTEC Exhaust View
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Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Disc

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Hero Super Splendor XTEC Key Specs
Engine124.7 cc
View all Super Splendor XTEC specs and features

Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Disc

Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Disc Prices

The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Disc, is listed at ₹1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Disc Mileage

All variants of the Super Splendor XTEC offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Disc Colours

The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Disc is available in 4 colour options: Black, Candy Blazing Red, Matt Grey, Matt Nexus Blue.

Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Disc Engine and Transmission

The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Disc is powered by a 124.7 cc engine.

Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Disc vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Super Splendor XTEC's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Glamour XTEC priced between ₹90.5 Thousands - 95.1 Thousands or the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC priced between ₹91.95 Thousands - 95.31 Thousands.

Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Disc Specs & Features

The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Disc has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, i3s Technology, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Disc Price

Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Disc

₹1.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
90,000
RTO
7,200
Insurance
6,461
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,03,661
EMI@2,228/mo
Add to Compare
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Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Disc Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2034 mm
Wheelbase
1263 mm
Kerb Weight
121 kg
Height
1082 mm
Width
740 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-90/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2V, Air cooled, 4 stroke single cylinder
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2
Bore
52.4 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
i3s Technology
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Disc EMI
EMI2,005 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
93,294
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
93,294
Interest Amount
27,021
Payable Amount
1,20,315

Hero Super Splendor XTEC other Variants

Super Splendor XTEC Drum

₹ 98,284*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,448
RTO
7,056
Insurance
6,780
On-Road Price in Delhi
98,284
EMI@2,113/mo
Add to Compare
110 offers Available
Close

Super Splendor XTEC Drum (Non-OBD-2B)

₹1 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,128
RTO
7,191
Insurance
7,160
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,00,479
EMI@2,160/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Drum

₹ 99,806*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,500
RTO
6,920
Insurance
6,386
On-Road Price in Delhi
99,806
EMI@2,145/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Super Splendor XTEC Disc

₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
88,044
RTO
7,344
Insurance
6,850
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,02,238
EMI@2,197/mo
Add to Compare
110 offers Available
View breakup

Super Splendor XTEC Disc (Non-OBD-2B)

₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
90,028
RTO
7,503
Insurance
7,240
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,04,771
EMI@2,252/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Alternatives

Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
Super Splendor XTECvsGlamour XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
Super Splendor XTECvsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
+2
Super Splendor XTECvsSplendor Plus
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
Super Splendor XTECvsPassion Plus
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

81,063 - 84,751
Super Splendor XTECvsGlamour
Revolt Motors RV1

Revolt Motors RV1

99,999 - 1.05 Lakhs
Super Splendor XTECvsRV1

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