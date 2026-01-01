hamburger icon
Hero Splendor Plus Front Right View
1/13
Hero Splendor Plus Right Side View
2/13
Hero Splendor Plus Front Left View
3/13
Hero Splendor Plus Front View
4/13
Hero Splendor Plus Left View
5/13
Hero Splendor Plus Engine View
6/13

Hero Splendor Plus STD

86,182*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Splendor Plus Key Specs
Engine97.2 cc
Splendor Plus STD

Splendor Plus STD Prices

The Splendor Plus STD, is listed at ₹86,182 (ex-showroom).

Splendor Plus STD Mileage

All variants of the Splendor Plus offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Splendor Plus STD Colours

The Splendor Plus STD is available in 7 colour options: Sports Red Black, Blue Black, Black Red Purple, Force Silver, Black Grey Stripe, Black And Accent, Matt Gray.

Splendor Plus STD Engine and Transmission

The Splendor Plus STD is powered by a 97.2 cc engine.

Splendor Plus STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Splendor Plus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Passion Plus priced between ₹76.69 Thousands - 78.07 Thousands or the Hero HF Deluxe Pro priced ₹69.23 Thousands.

Splendor Plus STD Specs & Features

The Splendor Plus STD has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

Hero Splendor Plus STD Price

Splendor Plus STD

₹ 86,182*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,152
RTO
5,912
Insurance
6,118
On-Road Price in Delhi
86,182
EMI@1,852/mo
Hero Splendor Plus STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
9.8 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2000 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Height
1052 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
720 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
87 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Type
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Bring Home Hero Splendor Plus : Exchange Bonus up...
Applicable on splendorplusstd & 3 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
Hero Splendor Plus STD EMI
EMI1,667 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
77,563
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
77,563
Interest Amount
22,465
Payable Amount
1,00,028

Hero Splendor Plus other Variants

Splendor Plus Black and Accent

₹ 87,201*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
75,055
RTO
6,004
Insurance
6,142
On-Road Price in Delhi
87,201
EMI@1,874/mo
Splendor Plus I3S

₹ 87,201*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
75,055
RTO
6,004
Insurance
6,142
On-Road Price in Delhi
87,201
EMI@1,874/mo
Splendor Plus Million Edition

₹ 88,723*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
76,437
RTO
6,114
Insurance
6,172
On-Road Price in Delhi
88,723
EMI@1,907/mo
