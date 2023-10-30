HT Auto
Hero Splendor Plus On Road Price in Pasumpon

1/18
2/18
3/18
4/18
5/18
6/18
60,310 - 69,760*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Splendor Plus on Road Price in Delhi

Hero Splendor Plus on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 73,370. The on road price for Hero Splendor Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 78,560 in Delhi. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Splendor Plus Kick with Alloy Wheel BS6₹ 73,370
Hero Splendor Plus Self with Alloy Wheel BS6₹ 77,290
Hero Splendor Plus Self with Alloy Wheel and i3S BS6₹ 78,500
Hero Splendor Plus Black and Accent₹ 78,560
...Read More

Hero Splendor Plus Variant Wise Price List

Kick with Alloy Wheel BS6
₹ 73,372*On-Road Price
97.2 cc
60.0 kmpl
8.02 PS @8000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,595
RTO
5,007
Insurance
5,770
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Pasumpon)
73,372
EMI@1,577/mo
Self with Alloy Wheel BS6
₹ 77,287*On-Road Price
97.2 cc
60.0 kmpl
8.02 PS @8000 rpm
Self with Alloy Wheel and i3S BS6
₹ 78,499*On-Road Price
97.2 cc
60.0 kmpl
8.02 PS @8000 rpm
Black and Accent
₹ 78,564*On-Road Price
97.2 cc
60.0 kmpl
8.02 PS @8000 rpm
