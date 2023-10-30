Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Splendor Plus on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 73,370.
The on road price for Hero Splendor Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 78,560 in Delhi.
The lowest price model is Hero Splendor Plus Kick with Alloy Wheel BS6 and the most priced model is Hero Splendor Plus Black and Accent.
Visit your nearest
Hero Splendor Plus dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers.
Hero Splendor Plus on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Splendor Plus Kick with Alloy Wheel BS6 ₹ 73,370 Hero Splendor Plus Self with Alloy Wheel BS6 ₹ 77,290 Hero Splendor Plus Self with Alloy Wheel and i3S BS6 ₹ 78,500 Hero Splendor Plus Black and Accent ₹ 78,560
*Ex-showroom price
