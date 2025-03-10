Introduction

The Hero Splendor Plus is a popular commuter motorcycle in India known for its reliability, fuel efficiency and its value-for-money proposition. Launched in the 1990s, the Splendor series has been a top choice for countless Indian riders while offering practicality and simplicity for everyday commuting. Over the years, Hero has updated the Splendor Plus with newer technology and styling while retaining its durability and low-maintenance essence. It continues to be a very popular model in rural areas and amount the mass-market two-wheeler riders.

Hero Splendor Plus Price

The Hero Splendor Plus is priced starting at ₹77,176 (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹79,926 (ex-showroom) depending on the chosen variant. The affordable price point of the motorcycle makes it a viable option for budget-conscious buyers. The motorcycle is offered in multiple variants including drum brake and self-start providing a Splendor Plus for every budget.

When was Hero Splendor Plus launched?

The Hero Splendor Plus was introduced in the early 2000s as an upgraded version of the original Splendor. Since its launch, the motorcycle has undergone several updates in terms of design, features, and engine specifications. Hero MotoCorp continues to refine the Splendor Plus, ensuring it meets modern emission norms and remains competitive in the commuter bike segment.

How many variants of the Hero Splendor Plus are available?

The Hero Splendor Plus is available in four variants including- a drum brake model, an i3S model, a Black and Accent model and an i3s Matt Axis Grey model.

The first two variants are offered in multiple colour options including Black Grey Stripe, Force Silver, Black Red Purple, Sports Red Black and Blue Black allowing buyers to choose a style that suits them.

What features are available in the Hero Splendor Plus?

The Hero Splendor Plus comes with a simple yet functional feature list including a digital-analogue instrument cluster, i3S (idle-stop-start system) for improved fuel efficiency, alloy wheels and xSens fuel injection technology. Additionally, the two-wheeler gets classic styling and modern touches with a single seat. It gets body graphics and chrome accents. It also gets a combi-brake system, a side stand indicator and preload adjustable rear suspension.

What specifications and engine options are offered on the Hero Splendor Plus?

The Splendor Plus is powered by a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 7.9 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox with a multi-plate wet clutch and a constant mesh ideal for city rides. The motorbike weighs just 112 kgs which makes it easy to flick in city traffic. The front wheel of the bike is suspended by two telescopic hydraulic shocks and the rear gets spring-loaded hydraulic shocks with 5-step preload adjustment.

What is the fuel efficiency of Hero Splendor Plus?

The Hero Splendor Plus is known for its exceptional mileage as it delivers around 70-80 km per litre (claimed) under standard riding conditions. This high fuel efficiency, combined with a 9.8-litre fuel tank ensures that the bike can cover long distances between fuelling stops.

What is the ground clearance and seat height of Hero Splendor Plus?

The Splendor Plus gets a ground clearance of 165 mm allowing it to take on potholes and uneven roads. Its seat height of 785 mm makes it accessible for riders of varying heights.

Which bikes does the Hero Splendor Plus rival in its segment?

The Hero Splendor Plus competes with other commuter bikes such as the Honda CD 110 Dream, Bajaj Platina 100, TVS Sport and the Hero HF Deluxe. Its reliability, mileage and widespread service network give it an edge in this segment.