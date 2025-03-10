Splendor PlusPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Hero Splendor Plus Right Side View
View all Images

HERO Splendor Plus

4.1
33 Reviews
₹77,176 - 79,926**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Splendor Plus Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 109.51 cc

Splendor Plus: 97.2 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 65.37 kmpl

Splendor Plus: 70 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 9.26 ps

Splendor Plus: 8.02 ps

Speed

Category Average: 91.0 kmph

Splendor Plus: 87.0 kmph

About Hero Splendor Plus

Latest Update

  • Here are five bikes that offer the best mileage, from Bajaj Freedom to Hero Splendor Plus
  • New-generation Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 launched, priced at ₹82,911

    • Introduction

    Hero Splendor Plus Variants
    Hero Splendor Plus price starts at ₹ 77,176 and goes up to ₹ 79,926 (Ex-showroom).
    4 Variants Available
    Self with Alloy Wheel BS6₹77,176*
    97.2 cc
    87 kmph
    Battery Capacity: 12 V, 3 Ah
    Body Graphics
    Self with Alloy Wheel and i3S BS6₹78,426*
    97.2 cc
    87 kmph
    i3s Technology
    Battery Capacity: 12 V, 3 Ah
    Body Graphics
    Black and Accent₹78,426*
    97.2 cc
    87 kmph
    i3s Technology
    Battery Capacity: 12 V, 3 Ah
    Body Graphics
    i3S Matt Axis Grey₹79,926*
    97.2 cc
    87 kmph
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    Battery Capacity: 12V - 3Ah
    i3s Technology
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Hero Splendor Plus Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Hero Splendor Plus Images

    25 images
    Hero Splendor Plus Colours

    Hero Splendor Plus is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Sports red black
    Blue black
    Black red purple
    Force silver
    Black grey stripe
    Black and accent
    Matt gray

    Hero Splendor Plus Specifications and Features

    Max Power8.02 PS
    Body TypeCommuter Bikes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage70 kmpl
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine97.2 cc
    Max Speed87 kmph
    Hero Splendor Plus comparison with similar bikes

    Hero Splendor Plus
    Hero Super Splendor
    Hero Glamour
    Hero Passion Plus
    Honda Shine 125
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
    Hero HF Deluxe
    TVS Star City Plus
    Honda CD 110 Dream
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
    Honda Livo
    ₹77,176*
    ₹80,848*
    ₹83,598*
    ₹79,901*
    ₹84,493*
    ₹81,001*
    ₹59,998*
    ₹75,541*
    ₹74,401*
    ₹68,077*
    ₹83,080*
    User Rating
    4.4
    33 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.7
    23 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    13 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Power
    10.87 PS
    Power
    10.53 PS
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Power
    10.78 PS
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Power
    8.19 PS
    Power
    8.79 PS
    Power
    11.8 PS
    Power
    8.79 PS
    Torque
    8.05 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    10.4 Nm
    Torque
    8.05 Nm
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    8.05 Nm
    Torque
    8.05 Nm
    Torque
    8.7 Nm
    Torque
    9.30 Nm
    Torque
    10.8 Nm
    Torque
    9.30 Nm
    Engine
    97.2 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    97.2 cc
    Engine
    123.94 cc
    Engine
    97.2 cc
    Engine
    97.2 cc
    Engine
    109.7 cc
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Engine
    124.4 cc
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    122 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Kerb Weight
    114 kg
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Kerb Weight
    116 kg
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Length
    2000 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    1982 mm
    Length
    2046 mm
    Length
    2000 mm
    Length
    1965 mm
    Length
    1984 mm
    Length
    2044 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    -
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Hero Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    AMAN MOTORS
    Plot No. 2, Masoodpur Dairy, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110053
    +91 - 9871061000
    AVNI MOTORS (I) PVT LTD.
    S-9, Okhla Industrial Area, Okhla Phase-Ii, New Delhi., Delhi 110043
    +91 - 9873844100
    SINGLA AUTO NEED
    L 104-105, Gf, Lajpat Nagar-2, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9599111095
    SAPPHIRE BIKES
    5C/308, Near-Rk Aapartment, Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9810026125
    ARC MOTORS PVT LTD
    J-128/1 Pustha- 3-1/2, Kartar Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi., Delhi 110020
    +91 - 9811805566
    VISHWAKARMA MOTORS
    E-1/4 Pandav Nagar, Opp. Mother Dairy Plant, Pratapganj,New Delhi., Delhi 110070
    +91 - 8595651917
    See All Hero Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Hero Bikes

    Hero Splendor Plus EMI

    Select Variant:
    Self with Alloy Wheel BS6
    8.02 PS @8000 rpm | 87 kmph | 588 km
    ₹ 77,176*
    EMI ₹1395.54/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Hero Splendor Plus User Reviews & Ratings

    4.09
    33 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    2
    4 & above
    26
    5 rating
    5
    Perfect Riding in All Types of Road.
    This bike is of excellent quality and comes at an affordable price. No matter what you say, it is India's No. 1 bike. If you're planning to buy a bike, go for the Splendor Plus?it's a trustworthy choice. Don't waitBy: Sachin (Mar 10, 2025)
    Perfect for Daily Work
    For regular office runs, this bike is just ideal. Hero Splendor Plus keeps running smoothly, is very fuel-efficient, and hardly needs any maintenance. Best bike for daily needs.By: P.K Sharma (Jan 25, 2025)
    Best for Commute
    Ideal bike for daily commuting! Splendor Plus is economical and very reliable. Perfect for people who need a no-nonsense ride to get from A to B without issues.By: Sunil Pahawa (Jan 25, 2025)
    Reliable for Years
    I’ve been riding my Splendor Plus for years, and it’s as reliable as ever. Hero bikes really last long, and this one has been worth every penny spent. Truly a dependable companion!By: Viney Kumar Saxena (Jan 25, 2025)
    Strong Build Quality
    Hero has made the Splendor Plus quite sturdy. It feels strong and well-built, which is reassuring when riding on uneven roads. A durable bike that feels safe to ride.By: Vihan Hariharan (Jan 16, 2025)
    Comfortable Seating
    The seat on Splendor Plus is well-padded, making it comfortable for long or short rides. It doesn’t strain the back at all, which is great for regular use.By: Saiyan Sekhar (Jan 16, 2025)
    Perfect Bike
    This bike is very good with great comfort and suitable for all types of riders. The service is too good, making it a good choice for long-term use.By: prabhat singh chauhan (Jan 13, 2025)
    Good Resale Value
    The resale value of the Splendor Plus is pretty good. Even after a few years, you get a decent price if you decide to sell. Hero bikes really hold their value well!By: Manav Chabra (Jan 12, 2025)
    Easy Handling
    Hero Splendor Plus is super easy to handle, even for beginners. It’s lightweight and ideal for tight traffic. Makes daily riding smooth and comfortable.By: Rohit Mann (Jan 12, 2025)
    Simple Yet Stylish
    This bike has a simple design but still manages to look stylish. Hero did a good job with the look, and I love how classic it feels on the road. Good for those who don’t want anything too flashy but still neat.By: Christopher Fernandes (Jan 5, 2025)
